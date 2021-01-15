Three men have been arrested in connection to the murder of Rigoberto Corea, police say.
On Jan. 14, Detectives with Roswell’s Special Investigations Section located and arrested suspect Sergio Alvarado, 22, on his outstanding warrants regarding the murder of Corea.
Thirty-three-year-old Edin Alvarado and 35-year-old Dennis Amilcar Alvarado-Munoz have also been arrested in connection with this incident.
Police say they received a call regarding a group of people fighting on Jan. 9 at around 12:12am. The fight took place in the parking lot outside a bar at 1085 Holcomb Bridge Rd. Multiple officers arrived but all involved parties were gone upon their arrival.
Nearly 30 minutes later, officers were notified that a Hispanic male, later identified as Corea, arrived to a local area hospital suffering wounds from an apparent stabbing. Corea died at the hospital and police were able to determine he was a victim of the previous fight call.
All three suspects are currently being held on charges of murder at the Miami-Dade County Jail, pending extradition to the state of Georgia.
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident or involved subjects is asked to call 770-640-4100 to speak with a detective. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
