The Roswell Police Department has charged 30-year-old Duane Hall with two counts of murder for the slaying of his parents, Delroy and Murline Gregory-Hall.
Police issued arrest warrants for the 30-year-old, who until Aug. 5 was only considered a person of interest. Investigators are actively working toward his apprehension, but he is not yet in custody.
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Hall. He is described as a Black male, 5’11” tall and around 165lbs. Police say Hall may be operating a dark silver 2019 Toyota Camry bearing GA tag RSC5623.
Anyone with information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Duane Hall is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department immediately at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477).
