The Roswell Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to a double homicide.
Shortly after 11 a.m. on Aug. 2, Roswell Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Ct. in reference to an unresponsive adult. Arriving officers located a male and female inside the residence who were deceased.
According to police, their cause of death is still under investigation; however, the crime is being investigated as homicide. Police have not released the identities of the victims, but say the victims knew the suspect.
Investigators have identified a person of interest in Duane Hall, 30, a Black male standing 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 165lbs. Police say Hall is believed to be operating a dark silver 2019 Toyota Camry bearing Georgia tag RSC5623, which was taken from the scene of the murders.
Police say Hall may be armed and dangerous.
Police are asking anyone who sees Hall or knows of his whereabouts to contact the Roswell Police Department immediately at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477).
