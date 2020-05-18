Roswell police are searching for Transito Osbely Chilel-Francisco, 38, who they say attacked his pregnant girlfriend and her 3-year-old son.
According to police, Chilel-Francisco repeatedly kicked and slapped his girlfriend's 3-year-old son while intoxicated May 17. The Roswell man then attacked and strangled her, resulting in visible injury to her eye, arm and neck from punches and strangulation. Police say he also punched her in the stomach.
By the time police arrived, Chilel-Francisco was gone.
Chilel-Francisco is 5’05 and around 140 pounds. Police say he drives a white Nissan Titan, tag number GA PZY4041. The vehicle was on scene at the time of report however suspect was not.
He is wanted for aggravated assault strangulation, battery, cruelty to children in the third degree and assault on an unborn child.
