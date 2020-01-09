Alpharetta police are searching for a man who allegedly hugged and attempted to kiss several women Thursday morning.
Police took a report Thursday of a man who they say hugged and attempted to kiss several women at Webb Bridge Park. Police say the incident occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
He was gone when officers arrived, but police say they would "like to identify and talk with him." Police are asking people to call 911 if they see or know the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.