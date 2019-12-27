Police are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous after the suspect attempted to rob an Alpharetta bank.
At around 12:25 p.m. Friday, a white male entered the Bank of America at 6225 Windward Parkway asking to speak to a customer service associate. At about 1 p.m., he was talking with an associate when police say he indicated that he was in possession of an explosive device, demanded a specific amount of money, and said he would kill everyone inside the bank.
During the conversation with the bank associate, the male became frustrated and left the bank on foot in a westbound direction. According to police, he did not obtain any money and no one was injured during the incident.
Officers conducted an extensive search of the area for the suspect; however, they were not able to locate him.
Police say the suspect is said to be a white male with olive skin, around 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds and is thought to be between 40 and 50 years old. The gray sweatshirt is “ZeroXposure” brand.
Anyone with information that could be helpful is urged to call Detective Sergeant Bradford at 678-297-8182.
This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees him, police say to please call 911 immediately.
