Alpharetta police are searching for people who have had sexual contact with a sex worker who knowingly spread HIV to her customers.
Twenty-four-year-old Georgia Pitts of Marietta was arrested by Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth County Task Force. Pitts was charged with prostitution and reckless conduct.
An undercover officer found an ad from Pitts on an adult website and made contact with Pitts. The officer met Pitts at a hotel room, where she was taken into custody.
Police say Pitts discovered she was HIV positive in October 2018 at the Cobb County Jail, and told officers she was not seeking treatments. During her contact with the undercover officer, police say Pitts had not told the officer about her diagnosis.
According to Georgia law, knowingly spreading HIV is a felony with up to 10 years in prison. The Centers for Disease Control states that around 1.1 million people in the United States are diagnosed with HIV, but 14% do not know they have it.
Anyone that has had sexual contact with Ms. Pitts is encouraged to contact the Task Force Detective at 678-297-6380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.