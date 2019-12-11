A Milton neighborhood is getting increased police presence after a man attempted to lure children into nearby woods, police say.
Milton Police were notified Dec. 8 of a suspicious man in the Kingsley Estate neighborhood. According to police, three children, two 8 year-olds and a 5 year old, were outside playing when they were approached.
The children were in the driveway when a car stopped in the roadway. Police say a male told the children there was a child lost in the woods and asked them to help look for it.
When the children did not respond, police said the man then began to get out of the car. The children grabbed their stuff and went inside to tell their grandparents. The only description the kids were able to give police is that it was a dark colored car, possibly red. Police say the children said the male had on sunglasses and was white to possibly tan.
"While the MPD routinely patrols neighborhoods throughout the city, we have increased our presence in and around Kingsley Estates based on this reported activity," Milton Police Department wrote on Facebook. "The MPD recommends that all residents remind their children not to speak with anyone that they do not know and report any suspicious contact with unknown persons immediately to a trusted adult or parent. Additionally, any similar interactions should be reported to MPD by calling 911 and requesting to meet with an officer."
The incident is under investigation and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Logan Pacheo at logan.bolen@cityofmiltonga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.