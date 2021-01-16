Roswell Police Detectives say they have arrested Jason Hall, 36, of Roswell, for the murder of 36-year-old Kelly Vucelich of Roswell.
Officers responded to call at around 12:48 a.m. Jan. 16, at the 800 block of Chattahoochee Circle in the Crest of Riverside apartments. Police say they were called to check on the female resident after Hall notified a family member that his girlfriend, Vucelich, may be shot in her apartment.
Police arrived to find Vucelich dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, the investigation led to the identification of Hall as the primary suspect but he could not be immediately located. A lookout for Hall was provided to surrounding agencies.
During the search for Hall, a family member took him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia where he was met by Gainesville Police Officers and Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Hall was armed, and a short standoff took place outside the hospital. Just after 4 a.m., Hall was taken into custody, where he was turned over to Roswell Police.
Hall has been booked in the Fulton County Jail where police say he was charged with murder. At this time there are no known outstanding suspects and police say they cannot speak to Hall's motive.
This is the second homicide in Roswell this January.
