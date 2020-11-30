Roswell Police have arrested and charged 54-year-old Vicente Basilio Artega of Roswell with possession of child pornography.
Artega has been charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and was booked into the Fulton County Jail.
In late October, Roswell Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force affiliates were assigned a child sexual abuse imagery investigation. The investigation was initiated when The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a CyberTip to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The investigation led to an address in Roswell where a suspect was allegedly downloading and distributing sexually explicit images/videos of children.
Roswell Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and Digital Forensic Investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant Nov. 19, at the Artega's address. During the search, detectives located digital content which was verified as sexually explicit images of children.
"The Roswell Police Department has several highly trained detectives who are affiliates of the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force," Roswell Police wrote on Facebook. "The Roswell Police Department is committed to protecting children and holding criminals accountable for their actions, even during a pandemic."
The investigation is ongoing, so police say no further information can be provided at this time. Detectives anticipate more charges against Artega as detectives continue to investigate.
