Police say a man has been arrested after attempting to snatch someone's dog and attacking multiple people on Canton Street.
Roswell Police say 22-year-old William Cannon of Bishop, Georgia, pulled up to the the intersection of Magnolia Street and Canton Street when he leapt from his car and ran to the car in front of his. Cannon reached into the front passenger side and attempted to grab the victim's dog from his arms. When Cannon was unable to take the dog, he punched the victim in the face and ran off.
Police say Cannon then abandoned his car and ran behind Gate City Brewery, where he punched another man in the back of the head. According to his man, he had never seen nor encountered Cannon before.
Cannon then ran up the hill towards Rock 'N' Taco, where he proceeded to throw his shoes at a witness who was pursuing him. Police say several witnesses from Gate City held Cannon down until they arrived.
Cannon was transported to the hospital and is being charged with two counts of simple battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.