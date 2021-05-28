Roswell Police say a man attempted to abduct a woman outside of her Crest at Riverside apartment.
The 31-year-old woman told police she was just outside her apartment with her baby in the stroller when she noticed a Black male at the end of the breezeway. The woman said the man asked her, "Is your husband home?"
Before she could even respond, police say he grabbed her elbow and started yanking her toward him. The woman began screaming for help during the struggle. The man eventually shoved her to the ground and started running toward a blue F150 that pulled up.
According to police, the man got into the passenger side of the truck and sped away. She was advised to call back if she notices the truck or recognized the male again.
The apartment complex said it does not have working cameras where the incident happened and the gates to the complex are broken. Police say the only description they have of the man is that he is a Black male with his hair in short twists.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gooden at 770-640-4459.
