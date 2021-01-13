Roswell Police arrested and charged 39-year-old Demarcus Jenkins with rape and aggravated assault.
On Jan. 10, at around 11:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 10750 Alpharetta Hwy., to meet with a third-party who told police he located an injured female victim reporting to have just been assaulted.
Officers quickly identified a suspect description, and within 15 minutes, were able to locate Jenkins behind an area business and take him into custody without incident.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to further the investigation.
Investigators determined that the victim had been walking down Mansell Rd. when she was verbally accosted and physically assaulted by Jenkins in the vicinity of a nearby business. The victim and Jenkins were not known to each other. The victim presented significant visible injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Jenkins has been transported to the Fulton County Jail on the above listed charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.