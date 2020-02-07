Roswell Police arrested arrested 29 year-old Anthony Boyd of Dekalb County in connection with the supermarket shooting.
Police say Boyd is charged with murder and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
Boyd is being held at Fulton County Jail. The Roswell Police Department Criminal Investigations Division expects that there will be additional arrests in this case.
Roswell Police also arrested 29-year-old James English of DeKalb County Feb. 1. English is charged with murder and armed robbery, according to police.
Roswell officers were dispatched to a 911 call at the Super Mercado Jalisco on Alpharetta Street in reference to an armed robbery. Officers arrived on scene and located a Hispanic male who had been shot and was unconscious.
The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Eddy Leonardo of Dekalb County. He was an employee of the Super Mercado Jalisco and police believe robbery to be the motive at this time.
Officers secured the scene and assisted EMS in giving life saving measures. EMS transported Leonardo to WellStar North Fulton in critical condition. However, at the hospital, he was pronounced dead after all life saving measures failed.
If anyone was in the area and witnessed this incident or has information, please call 770-640-4100 and speak with a detective. If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
