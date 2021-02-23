The Roswell Police Department has arrested 33-year-old Jason William Castleman of Athens, who engaged in sexually explicit conversations with whom he believed to be minors.
RPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Detectives oversaw and monitored several sexually-explicit conversations between Castleman and an individual whom he believed to be a minor. As a result of that investigation, warrants were obtained for Castleman. On Feb. 18, with the assistance of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Castleman was taken into custody and booked into the Fulton County Jail.
Castleman has been arrested on the following charges:
- Using Computer Service To Seduce, Solicit, Lure Or Entice A Child To Commit Illegal Act
- Solicitation Of Sodomy
- Obscene Internet Contact With a Child
- Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material To Minors
"The Roswell Police Department remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable among us," RPD wrote on its Facebook page. "We thank our law enforcement partners at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and ICAC for their assistance in our pursuit of that goal."
