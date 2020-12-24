Roswell Police arrested two men on drug and weapon charges after the pair attempted to flee from police.
Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Trae Welles of Roswell and 35-year-old Alexander Steven Brown of Atlanta were traveling down Warsaw Road when their car was flagged for an expired registration. When the officer turned on his lights and began to follow, the pair fled towards the Olive Garden parking lot and continued onto Holcomb Bridge Road.
Backup officers were called and police were able to arrest the men without incident. While searching the car, police discovered nine ecstasy pills, marijuana, an AR-15 and SCCY 9mm handgun. Police say the drugs belonged to Welles.
According to police, when Welles and Brown were fleeing, the two traded seats because Brown had a suspended license. Welles told police he did not want to switch, but did it anyway.
Brown faces a total of five charges — driving while suspended or revoked license, felony attempting to elude, no insurance, suspended registration and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Welles is facing fours charges — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of ecstasy, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Both men are being held at the Fulton County Jail.
