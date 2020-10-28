Roswell, GA (30075)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy and windy late with periods of rain, heavy at times. Low 69F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy and windy late with periods of rain, heavy at times. Low 69F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.