The Roswell Police Department has arrested Perry Aubuchon of Roswell for allegedly setting fire to a local apartment building.
The fire ignited in the early morning Oct. 26 at at 900 block of Creekside Way at The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge apartments. At least 20 apartments went up in flames.
According to police, Aubuchon got into an argument with the residents of an apartment. At one point in the dispute while in the breezeway, he yelled a threat and then used a suspected ignitable fluid in an incendiary manner causing the structure to ignite into fire.
Police say four children were in the apartments and many residents were trapped inside. Roswell Police spokesperson Officer Sean Thompson said many victims were forced to jump from their second and third story windows, including a pregnant woman.
Police say Aubuchon is facing a total of 43 warrants, including 10 counts of first degree arson, four counts of first degree cruelty to children and two counts of cruelty to animals. More charges are possible as the investigation continues.
Many people have asked how to help the families, and police say they will make that known soon.
