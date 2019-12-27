Richard Thomas Willman of Canton was arrested for a hit and run off Arnold Mill Road, police say.
According to police, the 50-year-old was driving a red Tesla Model 3. The victim told police he was traveling southbound on Arnold Mill Road in a white Cadillac ATS when Willman failed to yield when entering the roadway. Willman pulled out from the private drive between the McDonald's and Waffle House, striking the Cadillac in the right front quarter panel.
Police say Willman fled the scene and traveled northbound on Arnold Mill Road. The Cadillac sustained significant damage and was unable to be driven, it was towed by American towing.
Almost immediately after being dispatched to the hit and run, police were notified of another collision at the intersection of Arnold Mill Rd and New Providence Road. The second collusion also involved Willman.
Willman's Tesla had significant damage on both the driver's and passenger's side front quarter panel, according to police.
Willman was transported to North Fulton Hospital. While in the ambulance with police, Willman made a spontaneous utterance that he knew he was driving on Houze Road , but denied any involvement.
POlice say that while issuing Willman his citations, including one for failure to yield when entering or crossing roadway, he told police, "I definitely did that."
Based on the offender`s own statements, the victim statements, the times and locations of the two collisions and the evidence at the scene, the subject was charged with DUI (Less Safe), hit and run and failure to yield entering roadway.
