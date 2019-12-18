Police have arrested and charged the man who performed indecent acts in front of a masseuse at Massage Angels.
Police identified as 58 year-old Christopher Guetter of Jasper Dec. 17, as the man who performed indecent acts and attempted to handcuff a masseuse at Massage Angels. Guetter was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, criminal attempt to commit rape, impersonating a public officer, sexual battery and battery.
Police say Guetter entered the business Massage Angels at 1020 Woodstock Road in Roswell Dec. 12, at around 10 p.m.
During the course of a massage, Guetter verbally identified himself as a Roswell Police officer, attempted to handcuff the masseuse, and performed indecent acts in the presence of the masseuse. According to police, he then left the business in his own vehicle. Guetter is not affiliated with the Roswell Police Department.
Surveillance photos show Guetter wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and black suspenders. Guetter was drinking Heineken beer and left the business in his own vehicle.
"We were able to identify the suspect after crime scene detectives were able to lift fingerprints from the beer bottle the suspect carried in to the business with him," public information officer Sean Thompson said.
Guetter was transported to the Fulton County Jail.
