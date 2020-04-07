A 19-year-old has been charged with murder after police say the man attacked his family.
At about 4:54 a.m. April 7, officers and firefighters responded to a residence on Nathan Circle after being dispatched to an in-progress, violent domestic incident with reports of a person armed with a knife.
Officers were met at the front door by one of the victims, 24-year-old Eric Chuong, who was injured and bleeding. Police say they entered the home and were told the suspect, 19-year-old Austin Chuong, had fled the scene before they arrived.
Officers then turned their attention to two other victims, 56-year-old Andrew Chuong and 57-year-old Jenny Phang. Andrew Chuong was pronounced dead at the scene.
Phang had suffered stab wounds to her chest and officers inside the home performed life-saving aid to Phang and Eric Chuong while other officers immediately began searching for the suspect.
With assistance from a John’s Creek Police K-9 team, Austin Chuong was quickly captured in the woods behind the home where he surrendered to officers. The suspect was not armed at the time of his arrest and he had lacerations on one of his arms.
The surviving victims and suspect were taken to North Fulton Regional Hospital where they were treated for their wounds. Police say that had it not been for the quick first-aid intervention of the first officers on-scene, there likely would have been a second fatality.
Detectives from Alpharetta's Major Case Squad obtained the necessary search warrant for the home where they processed the crime scene and collected a large amount of evidence, including weapons. Chuong was interviewed by detectives and transported to the Fulton County Jail.
Chuong was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
As of now, police say no motive has been established.
