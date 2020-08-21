A Peachtree Corners man has died after motorcycle crash in Roswell.
The crash occurred Aug. 14, at Alpharetta Hwy and Commerce Pkwy. A responding officer found 49-year-old Michael Hurley of Peachtree Corners unresponsive with significant injuries in the roadway next to a motorcycle and a minivan with damage on the passenger side.
Roswell Officers and civilian bystanders attempted lifesaving measures to aid Hurley until emergency medical responders could arrive. EMS personnel from AMR ambulance services arrived and advised that the male was deceased.
The Roswell Traffic Enforcement Unit, Roswell Crime Scene Unit, and Fulton County Medical Examiner responded to investigate the traffic accident.
According to police, the accident was caused when the driver of the mini-van failed to yield, turning left directly in front of the oncoming motorcycle. The driver of the mini-van has been identified as 71-year-old Gordon Grainger of Tucker.
Grainger has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle in the 2nd Degree and Failure to Yield While Turning Left.
