Downtown Roswell will soon be getting more paid parking along Canton Street and Elizabeth Way after city council approved a motion for 38 paid parking spots.
Elizabeth Way will be converting 20 spots and Canton will be converting 14 parking spots to paid parking. Another four spots on west side of Canton will be converted to paid parking, totaling 38 proposed paid parking spots.
Visitors will be provided with two options to pay: the Park Mobile smartphone app or Parkeon kiosk. The city already uses one Parkeon kiosk, so many residents are familiar with the kiosk. The app is free to download and includes a 35 cent operational fee per transaction and the kiosk charges a 3 to 4% credibt/debit card processing fee per transaction.
The app could be operational within 4-8 weeks from notice to proceed. Before 6 p.m., the first two hours are free and parking fees will not exceed $16. During the introduction period of the new paid parking spots, warning cards will be issued to violators.
"The main purpose is turnover," Transportation Director Muhammad Rauf said. "It would definitely help the local merchants because higher turnover allows more residents to visit more often."
City council approved the proposal unanimously with a budget $8,820.
