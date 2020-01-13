Christine Hall, Mike Palermo and Marcelo Zapata were sworn into city council Monday night.
Newest council member Christine Hall was sworn in by friend Michelle Seger. Hall was sworn in to post 3, previously held by Sean Groer who moved to Chattanooga late last year.
Palermo was sworn in for his second term by his wife, Melanie Palermo. Zapata was also sworn in for his second term by daughter Isabella Zapata for their second term.
