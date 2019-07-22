Painting with a Twist in Alpharetta is hosting an art sale on Aug. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation.
This two-hour long event will feature a variety of unique paintings for sale as well as family friendly activities, including face painting and the opportunity for children to interact with the Alpharetta public safety vehicles, K-9 officers and more.
Painting with a Twist is hosting this art sale as a way to share unique pieces with the community while benefiting a great cause. Each painting will be sold for $20 and 20% of every purchase will be donated directly to the APSF to support the men and women of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.
The art studio is a local Alpharetta business dedicated to teaching patrons how to create unique artwork while having a great time with their friends and family. With a variety of classes including options like “Paint Your Own Pet” and private classes for groups, PWAT is a popular spot in Alpharetta.
The owners of PWAT are local Alpharetta residents who want to support the men and women that keep Alpharetta safe every day.
“As a small family-owned business, it is an honor for us to be able to support the APSF in a small way in a time of need,” co-owner Sumita Dalmia said.
The APSF is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing financial support to first responders when they are in need, as well as providing funds for additional equipment and training for police and firefighters.
“We are excited that Painting with a Twist sees the importance of the APSF and our mission, and we are grateful they are hosting this event to benefit the public safety employees in our community," Chairwoman of the APSF, Janet Rodgers, said. "As a patron of the arts myself, I am excited to see the community come together to support the men and women who protect Alpharetta while seeing some awesome artwork.”
To learn more about the APSF, please visit: www.apsfoundation.org. This event will be rain or shine and will take place at 11770 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.