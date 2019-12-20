Visitors to downtown Roswell will soon notice that several on-street parking spaces on Elizabeth Way and along a portion of Canton Street will be converted to paid parking spaces Jan 2.
The city is currently installing new signs and equipment to prepare for the parking conversion. The conversion to paid parking is expected to discourage long-term parking, a challenge identified by several downtown business owners who brought the issue to mayor and council. The implementation of paid parking is expected to encourage movement and turnover of the on-street parking close to several restaurants and shops in downtown Roswell.
Visitors may pay for on-street parking at a kiosk pay station located at the corner of Canton Street and Elizabeth Way by entering their vehicle’s license plate number and paying with a credit card. Alternatively, visitors can download and pay for on-street parking by using the Park Mobile Smartphone application (www.parkmobile.io).
Before 6 p.m., the first two hours of parking will be free. After 6 p.m., the fee will be $1 for the first two hours. Additional hourly fees apply when parking in excess of two hours. Please see the fee schedule at www.roswellgov.com/downtownparking for more information. The maximum fee per day is $16.
Visitors looking for free parking within walking distance to downtown Roswell will still have plenty of options to choose from. The City Hall parking lot (38 Hill Street) has more than 400 free parking spaces available. The parking lot on Green Street behind Fire Station #1 (1056 Green Street) has 70 free parking spaces 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The parking lot at the Hagan Center on the northeast corner of Canton Street and Norcross Street (981 Canton Street) offers 67 free spaces after 5 p.m. on weeknights and all day Saturday and Sunday. The city leases lot from property owner to provide free parking during these hours.
For a full list of parking options in downtown Roswell, visit www.roswellgov.com/downtownparking.
