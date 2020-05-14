As part of the Oxbo Road/SR-9 Intersection realignment project, Oxbo Road from SR-9 to Pleasant Hill Street will be closed for approximately two months.
Detour signage will be in place to route vehicles around the construction. Drivers heading westbound on Oxbo Road will detour on Pleasant Hill Street. Drivers can expect delays especially during peak driving hours and are encouraged to take alternate routes.
This closure is designed to take advantage of the current unusually low traffic volumes and to expedite the project’s completion.
This T-SPLOST project is a safety and connectivity improvement project and includes realigning of Oxbo Road and Oxbo Drive, eliminating the staggered intersection at SR9/SR 120/Atlanta Street to convert Oxbo Drive to a two-way street between Mimosa Boulevard and Atlanta Street.
New turning lanes will be added on both Hwy 9/Atlanta Street and Oxbo Rd as well as new traffic signal at the intersection. The project will also extend Oxbo Road west to connect to Mimosa Blvd for better access to SR 120/Marietta Hwy and the Magnolia Street/Pine Grove Road corridors, as well as extend Elm Street from its existing terminus at Maple Street to the intersection of Oxbo and Pleasant Hill Street.
The entire project is expected to take approximately 18 months.
