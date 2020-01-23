The city of Roswell will begin construction to realign Oxbo Road and Oxbo Drive in February.
The project includes the realignment of Oxbo Road and Oxbo Drive to eliminate the staggered intersection at State Route 9/Atlanta Street and to convert Oxbo Drive to a two-way street between Mimosa Boulevard and State Route 9/Atlanta Street.
The project also provides new turning lanes on both State Route 9/Atlanta Street and Oxbo Road, adds a new traffic signal at the intersection, and extends Elm Street from its existing terminus at Maple Street to the intersection of Oxbo Road and Pleasant Hill Street. In addition, Pleasant Hill Street will become a two-way street between Oxbo Road and Oak Street.
Drivers can expect to see temporary road closures and detours during active construction. Roswell will alert the public to any such closures before they occur via press release and social media.
This project is funded through T-SPLOST, which was approved by Roswell voters in November 2016. Total cost for this project is approximately $11.8 million, which includes $629,000 for design, $5.2 million for right-of-way acquisition, and just under $6 million for construction.
The city estimates the project will be complete around July 2021.
The city of Roswell will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its Oxbo Road Intersection project on Monday, Jan. 27, at 12 p.m., at 685 Atlanta Street. Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.