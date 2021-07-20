Rebel the pup has been reunited with his owner after being in the car when a man stole the vehicle from a parking lot.
According to the Milton Police Department, a car was stolen from the parking lot of the Publix in Birmingham Crossroads with the eight-month-old silver Labrador retriever inside. Milton Police and other local and state law enforcement agencies located the car and Rebel hours later off I-75 South in Monroe County near Macon.
The suspect fled the vehicle on feet. Police have identified a 33-year-old man as the suspect and currently have a warrant out for his arrest.
“While fortunately such brazen crimes as this do not occur very frequently in Milton, I am glad to let our citizens know that we have staff that are well-trained and well-equipped to handle such situations very quickly and effectively," Milton Police Chief Rich Austin said. "We are also fortunate to have very strong relationships with our partner law enforcement agencies and citizens, which helped immensely in the situation. I would like to personally thank all those who assisted and continue to assist in this investigation.”
Members of the public are urged to be on the lookout for this suspect. That said, he doesn’t have any known ties to Milton and authorities have no reason to believe he’s in the city.
If you have any information on this case, please contact Milton Police Detective Khalil Bouziane at khalil.bouziane@cityofmiltonga.us.
The dog, Rebel, has since been reunited with its owner.
“We are so happy that Rebel was unharmed," Austin said. "What a brave boy!”
(1) comment
Please don't leave animals locked in cars in parking lots. It is hot outside. How many times do we learn about animals perishing in locked hot cars. It's so avoidable. Just don't do it!
