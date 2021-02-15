In preparation for spring and the wildlife baby season, Chattahoochee Nature Center is hosting a Wildlife Baby Shower, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During the baby shower, guests will have the chance to talk with CNC’s wildlife team, learn more about their work to preserve Georgia’s native animals, and discover ways they can help all year long. The day includes opportunities to see native Georgia raptors up close and personal, as well as learning what to do if you find a baby animal.
Guests can also sign up for one of four, unique wildlife walks at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. through CNC with its “Women of Wildlife” team members. These instructors have the inside scoop on all of the center's rehabilitated wildlife and will discuss the important role each animal plays within Georgia’s ecosystem.
CNC takes in nearly 40 young birds of prey (raptors) and reptiles each spring for rehab, with hundreds of calls a month from people who have found animals and are looking for advice. The majority of young raptor patients come in due to nest loss, such as from storms or trees being cut down, and from good Samaritans who might not know when an animal is actually in need of help. Native reptiles in Georgia, such as turtles, are independent from birth and do not need a parent around.
As a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, CNC treats over 600 injured raptors and reptiles each year. Certified wildlife technicians care for the animals. If the animals can be released back into the wild, they are; otherwise they may end up on CNC’s grounds for educational purposes. All resident animals at CNC are injured and non-releasable.
The wildlife team relies heavily on donations to do their work and accommodate the animals. Without the help of the community, CNC will not be able to support all the baby animals who come to us this year. In honor of the spring baby season, Northside Hospital will match all donations to the Wildlife Department during the month of February, up to $5,000.
Gifts and donations for CNC's wildlife can be dropped off in the Discovery Center at CNC. This includes Amazon gift cards, canned mixed vegetables (no salt added), canned cat food (shreds/chunks; no fish flavors), gift cards to Petsmart and Petco (for mealworms and crickets), Reptibark reptile substrate and Zoo Med PowerSun or Exo Terra UV bulbs (100W or 125W).
