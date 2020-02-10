Several changes to Roswell's Unified Development Code are being considered following the initiation of a 90 moratorium on conditional use applicants.
The temporary moratorium placed a pause on the acceptance of conditional use applications for multi-family units “unless such use is located in a mixed use development where over 75% of the square footage is devoted to non-residential uses in order to make amendments to the Roswell (Unified Development Code).”
According to city attorney David Davidson, these holds, called a moratorium, are used as zoning tool “to maintain the status quo in an emergency situation” come to solution to an existing problem.
During the Feb. 10 council meeting, council members looked at 11 proposed changes to the UDC.
Some of the smaller items included allowing downtown store signs either 18 square feet long or 32 square feet long, depending on the store's size.
Alleys may also not be used as the sole access to a property. If passed, building who need an alleyway as an entrance, such as the Roswell Historic Cottage could be grandfathered in.
Another proposed amendment is that any applications coming in as mixed use would require 50% of the development to be commercial or retail use.
According to Planning and Zoning Director Jackie Deibel, the Planning Committee heard the item April 16, 2019, and suggested 75% be commercial or retail. The committee forward the item to council, but Deibel says council did not add a number when approving the item.
Council member Marcelo Zapata changed the requirement from 50% commercial and retail to 75%.
"When you get up over that number significantly, what you'll do is you'll create places that are uneconomical to build," council member Matthew Tyser said. "You'll wind up with nothing. While it's nice that somebody in April came up with a number, it should have some economic reality."
Code changes were also proposed for multi-family units. For mixed use properties, multi-family units will not be allowed along the first floor. Only commercial and office space can be on the first floor, then residential above.
Future multi-family units will also be required to install 8-foot multi-use trails on all properties. The code would not require any current properties to add a path, but any property that updates or redevelops would need to add a path.
Additionally, multi-family units in conditional use buildings may only be allowed to be requested. According to Deibel, developers could only request to build on parcels that border Highway 9 or Ga 140, east of Highway 9. Multi-family units can also be requested along Highway 92.
Apartments may also be removed as allowed building types from commercial and commercial mixed use area within Holcomb Bridge Road character and Node character areas.
All items discussed were considered initiations or first readings, so none have been approved yet.
