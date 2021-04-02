Shoppers and workers were evacuated from North Point Mall around 1 p.m. April 2 due to a reported bomb threat.
Alpharetta police evacuated the mall as a precaution, but have not released more details on the situation. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, shoppers waited in the parking lot for around 30 minutes before they were allowed to return inside.
The heaviest police presence was reported to be outside the AMC theater. Cherokee County's bomb squad was investigating the incident and numerous other law enforcement agencies were present, including DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and Cherokee County K-9 units.
Alpharetta Police Department public information officer Jim Cheatham has not yet responded to request for comment on if anything was found inside the mall.
