Members of North Point Community Church have raised around $87,000 for foster kids and local schools.
The Alpharetta-based church has suspended it’s Sunday services for the remainder of the year, but has continued to serve the community.
More than 500 students and volunteers from the church’s InsideOut high school ministry raised $14,857 to help children in foster care through the Roswell-based Foster Care Support Foundation.
“We saw a problem in our community and challenged our high school students to raise and give $10 each to help solve it,” Director of InsideOut at North Point Community Church Marquise Cox said. “Our students cut grass, cut hair and found other ways to raise money, and their generosity blew us away.”
In addition to raising funds for the Foster Care Support Foundation, church members donated more than $73,0000 to provide much needed school supplies, back packs and funding to five local schools.
“This was our 5th annual Back to School Drive event but our first virtual event," Director of Intersect Ameera Joe said. "Due to the COVID-19 crisis an in-person collection was not possible. As a result we asked people to give monetary donations to cover the cost of school supplies for one elementary or middle school student."
The church purchased school supply kits to distribute and any remaining money was donated directly to some schools. Amana Academy received 400 kits, Brandywine Elementary received 100 kits, Mimosa Elementary received 35 kits and Elkins Pointe Middle received 300 kits. North Fulton Charities also received more than 200 backpacks. All of the remaining money was then given to Fostering Together, Campbell Middle and Woodson Academy.
