North Point Community Church is hosting a virtual Back to School Drive for Fulton County students now through Aug. 2.
To participate, go to https://northpoint.org/backtoschooldrive and make a monetary donation. Every dollar donated will be used to purchase school supply sets for students in need who attend local schools.
“We want to help make sure students in our communities have the tools they need to succeed,” head of the church’s support of local schools and other nonprofits Ameera Joe said. “Our annual Back to School Drive is an important way we want to partner with the public to give, serve, and love our local communities.”
According to Joe, each donation of $40 will provide a full set of school supplies for one elementary school student, and each donation of $45 will provide a set of school supplies for one middle school student. All school supplies will be directly shipped to schools where counselors can distribute them to students.
“Elkins Pointe Middle School is appreciative for the partnership in education with North Point Community Church,” Elkins Pointe Middle School counselor Erika Edwards said. “It is imperative for students to have the right to receive school supplies. Properly resourced learning environments ensure students are equipped to succeed. Therefore, a quality education is the gateway to opportunity, and students cannot achieve their highest potential without it.
"When students are prepared to receive knowledge, it empowers educators to teach and learners to learn,” Edwards said.
North Point Community Church is at 4350 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta. For more information visit www.northpoint.org.
