North Point Community Church is collecting snacks for underserved elementary school students of Fulton County Schools.
Healthy, individually wrapped snacks can be donated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day Feb. 7 to 10 in collection bins located outside the church at 4350 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta. NPCC will then work with local schools to distribute the snacks to students who need them most.
Having a midday snack can help students focus and stay on track, but some students don’t have snacks to bring from home. Amy Ostrander, who leads the church's UpStreet elementary school and Waumba Land preschool ministries, is a former teacher who says she knows how important snack time is for students.
“We hope the public will join us in this great opportunity to give, serve, and love our community by helping local teachers provide snacks for students in need,” Ostrander said.
Getting a jump on the snack drive, NPCC’s InsideOut high school students have already donated more than 4,124 snacks for local schools.
For more information about the snack drive, visit https://northpoint.org/events/waumba-upstreet-snack-drive-2021-02-07.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.