Owning and riding bikes is a fun rite of passage for many kids and a positive outlet for exercise and stress relief. However, not all kids have access to a bike.
In response, North Point Community Church is partnering with Fulton County Schools to collect new and gently used bikes May 2 to 14 for underserved students.
“Several school counselors recently told us that bikes are one of the most frequently requested items by families in need,” Ameera Joe, who leads NPCC’s work with local schools and charities, said. “We hope to rally the public and our church to help Fulton County Schools give as many bikes as possible to underserved students in time for summer break.”
The community is encouraged to donate gently used and new bikes of all sizes outside the church building at 4350 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta.
“Bikes are fun, great exercise, and provide a way to get around," FCS Educational Specialist Chelsea Montgomery said. "This partnership will help every child have a summer to remember. Words alone cannot express how thankful we are to be able to partner with North Point Community Church on this endeavor."
To learn more about how to help, including making a monetary donation for the purchase of bikes and helmets, visit www.northpoint.org/bike-drive.
