Roswell, GA (30075)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.