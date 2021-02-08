A Milton teenager is among the latest Georgians to be arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
According to the Atlanta FBI, Bruno Joseph Cua, 18, was arrested by agents Feb. 5 on charges related to "criminal acts." As of Feb. 8, his official charges have not yet released Cua's specific charges.
A search warrant was executed at Cua's home, but authorities say he was not arrested there.
According to Channel 2, Cua had several "concerning posts" on his Parler account on the days leading up to the attack. Just three days before the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Cua warned his followers about a potential weapons checkpoint in D.C. Channel 2 reports the 18-year-old encouraged his followers to arm themselves with pepper spray, tasers and baseball bats, telling them to “show up and be ready to fight! telling them that this really is our 1776.”
Cua was also cited for violating Milton's public disturbance ordinance Dec. 8. According to Milton Police, Cua was racing his pickup truck up and down the Birmingham Falls Elementary School parking lot. Police say the teen was blasting his air horn and flying a large Trump flag from his trunk with a group of minors watching nearby.
Cua told police the parking lot was the only place he could fly his flag and that an officer had given him permission to do it. Cua told police he waited until the school buses were gone. Police say the teen denied doing donuts, but said he did have to gain speed for his flag to fly.
Federal agents are still searching for Capitol attack participants and making arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.