Sinkhole
Buy Now

Just before midnight, GA Power was notified of an outage to the cell phone tower behind 2300 Holcomb Bridge Rd, where a large sinkhole had formed around the base of the tower, appearing to put the tower in danger of falling.

 Special Photo

Eves Road and Scott Road have reopened after a sinkhole formed around a cell tower. 

Just before midnight, GA Power was notified of an outage to the cell phone tower behind 2300 Holcomb Bridge Rd, where a large sinkhole had formed around the base of the tower, appearing to put the tower in danger of falling.

The hole had taken part of the fence, other utilities, and part of the concrete pad around the base of the tower. 

Residents who lived close were asked to evacuate and the roads were closed. 

According to the city, the tower owner's engineers inspected the area and have said the tower is stable and in no danger of falling. They are also repairing the sink hole on their property. The tower sits on a private utility facility, not city-owned property.

The roads are back open and residents were able to return home. 

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.