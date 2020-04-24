Eves Road and Scott Road have reopened after a sinkhole formed around a cell tower.
Just before midnight, GA Power was notified of an outage to the cell phone tower behind 2300 Holcomb Bridge Rd, where a large sinkhole had formed around the base of the tower, appearing to put the tower in danger of falling.
The hole had taken part of the fence, other utilities, and part of the concrete pad around the base of the tower.
Residents who lived close were asked to evacuate and the roads were closed.
According to the city, the tower owner's engineers inspected the area and have said the tower is stable and in no danger of falling. They are also repairing the sink hole on their property. The tower sits on a private utility facility, not city-owned property.
The roads are back open and residents were able to return home.
