A North Fulton private school teacher is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.
Police issued a warrant for 39-year-old John Garcia, who has been accused of inappropriately touching a male student. Garcia teaches at High Meadows School in Roswell.
The 16-year-old student has not been identified. Garcia turned himself in Dec. 8 and faces felony charges of sexual battery of a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.