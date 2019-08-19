Qualifying for Roswell and Alpharetta municipal elections has begun, and the following candidates have qualified at this time:
Roswell:
- Marcelo Zapata – Post 1
- Donald H. Horton – Post 1
- Michael Palermo – Post 2
- Christine Hall – Post 3
- Lisa Holland – Post 3
- Keith Goeke – Post 3
- Brian Hansford – Municipal Judge
Alpharetta:
- Dan Merkel – Post 6
- Jim Gilvin – Mayor
- Jason Binder – Post 5
Milton's qualifying runs Aug. 20 through Aug. 22 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day.
