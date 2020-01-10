Christopher Burnette of Milton was arrested for Milton Public Indecency after officers responded to reports of him "running down the road naked," police say.
Police say the 41-year-old was fully naked and within plain view of the public on a public sidewalk. He was standing at the corner of Highway 9/Bethany bend in front of the CVS. According to police, Burnette told the officer he was walking to the store to get coffee.
When the officer asked if Burnette knew he was naked, he replied, " I am?"
According to police, Burnette stated he walked from his house on Archgate Court to Highway 9 / Bethany Bend. Police also said he walked past a daycare while nude.
Burnette stated he had not consumed alcohol or drugs but was merely going for a walk. Police say he did not want Fire Rescue to check him out or to go the hospital.
Burnette was transported to Fulton County Jail North Annex and issued a citation for Milton Indecency Citation.
