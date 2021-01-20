North Fulton lawmakers are among the countless senators and representatives who have spoken out against the violence at the Capitol building two weeks ago.
Supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building Jan. 6, leaving the country stunned. Despite internal warnings and social media posts announcing the riot ahead of time, Capitol Police were unable to stop the mob from gaining access to the building. Rioters were seen breaking windows, destroying the Senate floor and looting the Capitol.
North Fulton Senator John Albers, Rep. Mary Robichaux and Rep. Lucy McBath all condemned the violence.
"In the summer, we watched peaceful protests turn into riots, looting and violence," Albers said. "Now we are seeing threats to those running our elections and storming the US Capitol."
The insurrection resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol police officer who was beaten by rioters. An Alpharetta man who attended the siege died by suicide after being charged with unlawful entry of public property and violating the 6 p.m. curfew.
Since the insurrection, the FBI has made more than 100 arrests and opened more than 200 case files. At least seven Georgians have been arrested in connection with the attack so far.
"Let me be very clear - YOU ARE WRONG if you are resorting to these illegal activities," Albers continued. "This unlawful behavior and action is un-American and a disgrace. If you break the law, you will go to jail."
Robichaux also said she expects the citizens who participated in the attack to be prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law."
"A violent attack on the nation's Capitol, the likes of which has not been seen since 1814, cannot be designated as anything other than domestic terrorism," Robichaux said.
The violence at the Capitol also prompted the House of Representative to impeach Trump for a second time for "willful incitement of insurrection.” Ten Republican representatives voted with Democrats to impeach Trump, resulting in a vote of 232-197.
"President Trump was clearly responsible for inciting these individuals based on false conspiracy and lies," Robichaux said. "I call on all of my colleagues to speak out against such reckless behavior. This attempt to undermine the legal votes of Americans will fail. But we must ensure that we can unite on the other side to do the hard work of bringing us back together."
McBath also said the attack was incited by Trump and supported his impeachment.
"The world watched as insurrectionists, incited by President Trump, attacked American democracy, American institutions, and the American way of life," McBath said. "The result of his rhetoric has left five Americans dead, laying bare his contempt for our Constitution, his disdain for our democracy, and his persistent threat to this nation’s security."
Albers did not respond to Neighbor Newspapers request for comment on Trump's influence on the attack.
"With heavy hearts and a clear purpose, we have again been called to protect our Constitution and defend our democracy," McBath said. "With the eyes of the world and the presence of God upon us, we must do our solemn duty."
The Senate is set to try Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors, but the trail date has yet to be announced.
