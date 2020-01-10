A garage fire off Ranchette Road in Milton resulted one victim being airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital Thursday evening.
According to Milton Fire Marshal Alex Fortner, the fire was accidental. The fire appeared to begin with the accidental ignition of fumes from chemicals used for car maintenance that was being conducted in the garage.
Milton fire fighters received help from Roswell and Alpharetta's fire department, and the city reported that no fire fighters were injured during the incident.
"The swift, effective actions of these firefighters proved instrumental in preventing further loss or damage," Milton deputy fire chief Matt Marietta said.
Ranchette Road was closed for a few hours and did not reopen until 8:15, according Milton's Facebook page. According to Marietta, no further investigation is planned. Milton Fire has no update Friday on the victim’s condition.
