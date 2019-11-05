Alpharetta, Milton and Roswell city elections have concluded, leaving residents with several re-elected candidates and a runoff race in Roswell.
Alpharetta voters elected Dan Merkel to post 6, with 62.56% of votes. Clifford Martin ended at 21.77% and Abu Bakkar Ngila Jalloh at 15.67%. Mayor Jim Gilvin and Council Members Jason Binder and John Hipes will return to council unchallenged.
Additionally, 91.56% of Alpharetta voters voted yes to the homestead exemption, which says the basic homestead exemption should be increased to $45,000. Nearly 85% of voters also voted to remove the income cap for seniors, so that all homeowners aged 65 and above could qualify for an additional $25,000 in savings.
Milton voters elected post 2 candidate Paul Moore at 62.64% of votes. Carol Cookerly and Rick Mohrig saw no challengers and will continue to serve on city council.
At the time of writing, 90% of Roswell precincts reported their votes. City judge candidate Brian Hansford received 77.48% and votes, and candidate Philip Mansell received 22.52%.
Incumbent post 2 city council member Marcelo Zapata is leading with 56.88% of votes, with candidate Don Horton at 43.12% of votes.
For city council post 2, candidate Mike Palermo is leading with 61.56% of votes, with Geoff Smith at 38.44% of votes.
City council candidates for post 3 could face a runoff election this December. Candidate Christine Hall is leading with 34.52% of votes, and Lisa Holland at 31.84% of votes. Keith Geoke sits at 18.06% of votes and Kay Howell at 15.58% of votes.
This story will be updated as numbers change.
