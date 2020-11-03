North Fulton precincts are beginning to report unofficial election results.
As of 9:23 p.m., polls show State Senate District 48 candidates Democrat Michelle Au leading with 65.50% of votes and Republican Matt Reeves at 34.50%.
District 56 candidates Republican incumbent John Albers with 46.45% of votes and Democrat Sarah Beeson with 53.55% of votes.
For the State House seats, District 47 shows Democrat Anthia Carter is no longer in the lead, with 46.64% of votes and Republican incumbent Jan Jones with 53.36% of votes.
In District 48, incumbent Democrat Mary Robichaux and Republican Betty Price are facing off. Robichaux is leading with 59.80% and Price with 40.20% of votes.
District 49 candidates Democrat Jason Hayes is in the lead against Republican incumbent Chuck Martin. Hayes has 53.73% of votes, leaving Martin with 46.27%.
District 50 candidates incumbent Democrat Angela Kausche and Republican Jay Lin are facing off for the house seat. Kausche has 61.90% of votes so far and Lin has 38.10% of votes.
For District 51, Republican Alex B. Kaufman has 45.42% of votes and Josh McLaurin has 54.58% of votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.