North Fulton Community Charities is collecting new and gently worn coats and jackets as well as accessories such as hats, scarves and gloves, for children and adults for their annual warm coat drive.
Last year, NFCC distributed 1,892 items including coats and accessories.
“COVID-19 has forced us to change our procedures and safety protocols, but it hasn’t changed the fact that families in our community still need warm coats as we head into winter,” NFCC Community Events Manager Jacquie Tracy said. “For 26 years, NFCC has been providing for those in need with our warm coat program. It is a small way we can make a big difference to our neighbors that especially need our help this year.”
Warm coats is the first of many holiday programs NFCC hosts. Other holiday programs include Thanksgiving food in November, sponsored families and Santa Shop in December and holiday baskets for local senior residents in November and December.
Founded in 1983, NFCC serves as a human services agency dedicated to building self-sufficiency and preventing homelessness and hunger for residents in North Fulton in the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell. NFCC serves close 10,000 individuals and 4,000 families each year at its facilities in Roswell.
The community is invited to donate items from now through Oct. 31 at the Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA, 3655 Preston Ridge Drive. Donations can also be dropped off directly to the NFCC distribution site at 310 North Point Parkway Circle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The NFCC Holiday Program is presented by Convergence Acceleration Solutions, Gillman Insurance Problem Solvers and Northside Hospital. For more information on sponsoring this program, contact NFCC Director of Development Sherri Morgan at smorgan@nfcchelp.org.
Additional ways to volunteer and donate, including a new Target registry, are available on the holiday page at nfccholiday.org.
