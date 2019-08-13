North Fulton Community Charities will host Barbara’s Bash, a fundraiser honoring longtime Executive Director Barbara Duffy on Sept. 14, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
Duffy has worked with NFCC since its formation in 1983 and served as the Executive Director since 1990. Earlier this year she announced that she would retire at the end of 2019.
“Barbara has given so much to the North Fulton community over the last 30 plus years and we are thrilled we will be able to honor her with this event,” Director of Development at NFCC Holly York said. “The funds raised will help support the mission of NFCC to build self-sufficiency and prevent homelessness and hunger in our community by providing emergency assistance and enrichment programs.”
Tickets to the event include dinner, drinks and a live and silent auction in addition to the tribute to Duffy. Barbara’s Bash is sponsored by Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Georgia Power and Synovus.
Founded in 1983, North Fulton Community Charities serves as a human service agency dedicated to building self-sufficiency and preventing homelessness and hunger for residents in north Fulton in the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.
NFCC assists families with basic essentials such as food, rent and utilities, and clothing for short- term emergencies.
Adult education classes ranging from GED Prep and English to Financial Literacy and OSHA Certification are offered at no cost to help create a path to self-sufficiency for their clients. NFCC serves close 10,000 individuals and 4,000 families each year at their facilities in Roswell.
“NFCC has been my life’s work,” Duffy said in May. “I started as a community volunteer and helped lead the organization. My first office was no bigger than a closet and we did everything from food to assistance in that one little room. I have seen North Fulton grow tremendously over the years and along with that growth, the issues of hunger and homelessness have also grown. I am proud of everything we’ve accomplished in the last 35 years and I wanted to announce my retirement plans now so I could work with the board to find a successor that will ensure the future success of NFCC.”
Individual tickets are now available at www.nfcchelp.org/barbaras-bash.
