North Fulton Community Charities’ annual holiday programs served over 1,000 families benefitting over 3,000 children.
NFCC began its holiday programs in November by distributing warm coats and Thanksgiving food and ended with a holiday toy shop where parents had the opportunity to pick out toys for their children. The toy shop included sections for children of every age as well as special areas for sporting goods, games, gift cards and stocking stuffers. In addition, the holiday programs included holiday baskets for seniors in both November and December and a sponsored family program.
Hundreds of organizations, businesses and individuals held drives, volunteered and donated to make all these programs possible.
“We are so thankful to our community for coming together to make this year’s holiday programs possible,” NFCC Executive Director Holly M. York said. “It was a monumental undertaking to have these programs safely during COVID, but we knew these programs that are always important to the families we serve, were especially important this year. We are so happy that we were able to deliver a little holiday spirit to our neighbors.”
The NFCC holiday program was presented by Convergence Acceleration Solutions, Gillman Insurance Problem Solvers, Mount Pisgah and Northside Hospital. Triton Claim Management, DataScan and Trailsend Foundation also sponsored the program and space was donated by Hubert Realty Company and Malon D. Mimms Company. Bike Alpharetta and Trader Joe’s partnered on the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.