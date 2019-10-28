North Fulton Community Charities announced the appointment of Holly M. York as the new Executive Director of the charity.
York will only be the second executive director for the 36-year-old nonprofit. She succeeds long-time Executive Director Barbara Duffy who has worked with NFCC since its formation in 1983 and served as the Executive Director since 1990.
York is currently the Director of Development for NFCC where she has served since July 2018. During her time at NFCC, she had led the development team overseeing marketing and fundraising in addition to cultivating partnerships in the community and working with the board of directors and management team on strategic planning.
Prior to NFCC, York was the Director of Development for The Drake House, a Roswell-based nonprofit serving homeless mothers and children. She has spent the last 20 years working for the needs of the North Fulton community through several different organizations.
“We are all excited to offer Holly this position and look forward the next chapter of North Fulton Community Charities,” President of the Board of Directors Mary Good said. “The board and staff have had the chance to work with Holly over the last year and her successes as development director and her passion for the mission of NFCC speak for themselves. While we will never be able to replace Barbara Duffy and the legacy she leaves for all of North Fulton, we feel that Holly will be an excellent leader for the future of NFCC.”
Founded in 1983, North Fulton Community Charities serves as a human service agency dedicated to building self-sufficiency and preventing homelessness and hunger for residents in North Fulton in the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.
NFCC assists families with basic essentials such as food, rent and utilities, and clothing for short- term emergencies. Adult education classes ranging from GED Prep and English to Financial Literacy and OSHA Certification are offered at no cost to help create a path to self-sufficiency for their clients. NFCC serves close 10,000 individuals and 4,000 families each year at its facilities in Roswell.
York will begin her new position on Dec. 1 and work with Duffy until her retirement at the end of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.