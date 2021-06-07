North Fulton Community Charities has completed its three-year $6.2 million dollar capital campaign to expand the agency with the construction of a new service center, named after long-time NFCC executive director Barbara Duffy, as well as an expansion and remodel of the Thrift Shop and food pantry.
“When we started the Growing with Purpose capital campaign three years ago, we knew we needed to expand to continue to serve the growing needs of our community,” NFCC Executive Director Holly M. York said. “We had no idea that we would face a global pandemic that would increase the need for our services faster than we could have anticipated."
The Barbara Duffy Center located across the street from the food pantry and Thrift Shop at 11275 Elkins Road opened in April 2021. It houses NFCC’s assistance and education teams under one roof to better serve families on their path to self-sufficiency. It will allow NFCC to expand case management, workforce development and education programs. The expansion and remodel of the food pantry and Thrift Shop was completed in Fall 2020.
NFCC is preparing for their annual Back to School drive. Last year NFCC collected and distributed over 900 backpacks filled with school supplies to provide underserved children in our community with the tools they need to succeed during the school year. Visit the website at nfcchelp.org to find out more.
NFCC’s Growing with Purpose capital campaign was supported by hundreds of donors from foundations and corporations to individuals. Donors over $100,000 included City of Roswell, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Mount Pisgah UMC, North Point Community Church, The Fraser-Parker Foundation, The James M. Cox Foundation, The Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation, Truist Foundation, Tull Charitable Foundation, and an anonymous donor. Donors over $50,000 included DataScan, Eagles Nest Church, Georgia Power Foundation, The Imlay Foundation and an anonymous donor.
Donors over $25,000 included Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, LocumTenens.com, Roswell Presbyterian Church, Roswell United Methodist Church, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, The J.B. Faqua Foundation, The Vasser Woolley Foundation, Inc. and an anonymous donor. For a list of all major contributors to the campaign visit nfcchelp.org/growing-with-purpose-campaign.
"With the support of everyone who donated to this campaign, we now have the resources and infrastructure to serve the thousands of families that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic," York said. "We can help ease their hardship with food, clothing and financial assistance while fostering their financial stability through classes, job coaching, mentoring and workforce development programs.”
